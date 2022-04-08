Keith & Keith Funeral Home
It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, Naomi Waltman, in Yakima just 32 days before her 90th birthday due to several medical issues. Mom was so excited to celebrate her 90-year milestone with her family, but God had different plans.
Born Naomi F. Adams on April 28, 1932 in Yakima, Washington to Henry C. & Opal P. Adams. As her dad was a construction worker she attended different schools, but graduated high school at Yakima High (Davis) in 1950.
Soon after she met her future husband Don Silvers. From that marriage came 3 children, Charlie, Dian & Debbi. As a young family they were busy camping, boating, and water skiing every weekend with a large group of special friends. That marriage ended in divorce. Mom was proud to be an apple packer at George Joseph Warehouse.
A few years later she met and married Wayne Kelsey. Together they were baptized and joined their Bible Baptist Church in Yakima, WA. They also loved fishing at Westport. Mom was a good fisher woman and often told the story of her 28lb salmon and would show the pictures to prove it. They started doing crafts and going south as snowbirds every winter. Sadly he passed in 1994.
Mom continued to go south and a few years later a friend said “You need to meet my brother” and thus came Wayne Waltman. Everyone truly loved Wayne, especially our mom. She brought him to Yakima but he was from Phoenix so that was perfect. They continued to be snowbirds driving their motorhome and soon bought a home in Yuma to spend winters. They were members of the Mountain View Bible Church of Yuma, AZ. Out of that marriage came 4 stepchildren, Pam, Sheryl, Darrel, & Rick Waltman. Sadly Wayne #2 passed in 2018. Something mom never got over.
Mom would joke that she was married for 60 years it just took 3 husbands to do it. She is predeceased by her parents, brother & husbands. She is survived by her 3 children, Charlie (Esther) Silvers of California, Dian (Gregg) Needham of Arizona, and Debbi (Dan) Wood of Yakima, 5 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren.
A very special thank you to Daniel Espinoza for his great care of our mother allowing her to remain in her home. She loved him as one of her own. Also a special thank you to Nurse Joe at Memorial Hospital for his tender care.
Rest in peace dear sweet lady. We love you mom & will miss you every day.
A visitation for Naomi will be held Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Keith & Keith Funeral Home, 902 West Yakima Ave, Yakima, WA 98902. A funeral service will occur Friday, April 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Yakima Bible Baptist Church, 6201 Tieton Dr., Yakima, WA 98908. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com for the Waltman family.
