Naomi Mae (Fredrick) Gutierrez, 101, passed away on January 18, 2022, in Yakima, WA. She was born to Joel Mack and Mary Iola (Stratton) Reeves on December 12, 1920, in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. She married Adolf Gutierrez in 1987.
Naomi was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she served as a eucharistic minister and was a member of the Legion of Mary. She taught Christian courses in the church and participated in charismatic prayer meetings. She loved to volunteer. She was a volunteer at St. Vincent DePaul, Salvation Army, and the Senior Center. Naomi’s other passions include plants, crocheting, embroidery, quilt making, sewing, gardening, and cooking.
Naomi is survived by her children Jack Fredrick and Junior Fredrick (Barbara), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband Charlie Fredrick, siblings: Frank, Juanita, Shirley, Van, Denna, and DeMack; and daughter in law Jeanette Fredrick.
A Viewing will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a Funeral Service starting at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at West Hills Memorial Park. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
