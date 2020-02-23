Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Nancy Willard, of Yakima, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Willow Springs Care in Yakima on the 13th of February 2020.
Nancy was born on February the 25th in 1932 to Walter and Lillian Olofson. She graduated from Yakima High in 1951. On September 3rd of that year she married Darryl Miller and they headed to Fort Bliss, Texas to finish out his time with the National Guard.
Nancy and Darryl settled in Yakima where they raised three children: Alan, Sandi and Kay. Nancy was constantly active; singing with the church choir, sewing, painting, wallpapering and tirelessly taking care of friends and family. She loved the outdoors in the summer, water skiing and camping virtually every weekend.
In 1972 Nancy began working outside the home, doing bookkeeping and tax preparation for Boyd, Olofson & Co and, later, the Yakima Greenway. After an amicable divorce from Darryl, Nancy continued her outdoor activities including joining Cascadians.
On September 23rd of 1981 Nancy married “Buzz” Austin Willard. Along with Buzz came a large crop of adult kids. She and Buzz created a lot of great memories with traveling and in their visits to and trips with the Willard clan. Nancy and Buzz had enjoyed 33 years of marriage when he passed away April 28th, 2014.
By God’s grace and daughter Kay’s diligence and support Nancy found a place at Ponderosa, and eventually Willow Springs. She was always a source of joy to her fellow residents and caregivers. She quietly passed away under God’s and daughter Sandi’s comfort and care.
Nancy was preceded in death by parents Walter and Peggy Olofson, former husband Darryl, brother Bill, husband Buzz, and step-children Arvle and Daryl. She is survived by children Alan, Sandi and Kay, and step-children David, Diane, Debbie, Joy and Roger. A generous helping of grandchildren and multitude of friends round out the myriad of people that brought joy to Nancy’s life.
Memorial Services will be held on Monday March 2nd at 1:00 PM at Keith and Keith Funeral Home, 901 W. Yakima Ave. To leave a note for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In