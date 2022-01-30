Valley Hills Funeral Home
Nancy Mosby passed away on January 20, 2022. She was born on May 18, 1952. She married Daniel Mosby on June 16, 1972, until his passing on December 14, 2019. She is survived by three grandchildren, Cherri Edica-Rosario (Jossimar), Leilani Edica and Thomas Edica (Trinity), one great-granddaughter, Eve Rosarios, and one great-grandson due in May; three sisters, Ann Blackburn. Frances Everett and Frankie Frasch, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Daniel, daughter Millicent Rosarios, mother Ione James, father Jesse James, and brothers Jesse and Charles James. Nancy and Dad were raised in the Yakima Valley and lived their whole lives in the Valley. They loved to go fishing and rock hunting. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
