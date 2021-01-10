February 20, 1935 - December 9, 2020
Nancy Libengood Gause died Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the age of 85 from injuries sustained in an accident.
She is mourned by her loving husband of 66 years, Joseph (Joe) Gause, her son Stephen, and her daughter Melinda, as well as her three grandsons, Owen, Andy, and Sutton, her sisters Patricia and Elaine, numerous nieces and nephews, and her many other extended family and friends.
At the time of her birth, Nancy’s parents were sharecroppers in Nebraska and later Alabama. As a child, she was strong-willed and had many stories of mischief she caused. Throughout her life, she remained fiercely independent and never had problems expressing her views. One story she loved to tell was how she persuaded a stable hand to let her ride the most spirited stallion on the farm. This horse routinely bucked and threw riders, but she successfully took him for a ride through the countryside. Her parents were horrified when she returned but nevertheless took a picture which shows a small but very pleased 7-year old girl on a very large horse. This story typifies Nancy’s attitude toward life.
Nancy’s family moved to Yakima in 1941 as a result of World War II. Her father found work at the Weyerhauser plywood plant and their life improved. She began attending church, where she found God, which changed her life. She eventually brought her parents and sisters to the church as well. When she was 12, she met Joe Gause, who was a quiet and shy boy two years ahead of her in school. She decided that she would marry Joe one day and declared this fact to several of her family and friends at the time. Nancy and Joe both graduated from Yakima High School.
Just as Nancy planned, she and Joe did indeed fall in love, and they were married in the fall of 1954. Their family soon expanded with the arrival of Stephen and Melinda, and in 1962 the family moved to California, where Joe had secured work as an engineer in the burgeoning aerospace industry.
As her children became settled in their lives and school, Nancy began talking to Joe about fulfilling a lifelong dream to become a teacher. Joe fully supported Nancy in this journey, and to realize this goal, Nancy had to complete her college degree while raising a family. This was unusual at the time, and Nancy struggled with many of the classes at first. Nevertheless, she did not give up, and she earned her bachelor’s degree in 1974. Nancy was the first in her family to graduate from college. She started teaching, and eventually received her special education credential. She truly loved every child she worked with. She treasured her career as a teacher and taught school for many years, eventually receiving the Golden Acorn award for exceptional teaching and service. Her achievement of becoming a teacher made her entire family proud and taught her children the importance of perseverance, hard work and belief in yourself against great obstacles.
After retirement, Nancy and Joe moved back to Washington, living in Sequim for several years before returning to Yakima, where they have lived for the last twenty years, surrounded by family and friends. She truly enjoyed being a grandmother to her three grandsons, who loved her dearly.
Nancy had a tough exterior but cared deeply about helping others. She expected others to work hard and didn’t believe in handouts, but she was always ready with a helping hand. She loved giving her time and energy to help others, including starting a homework club at her church, and helping other friends achieve their educational goals. She lived her truth that people are more important than things, and that loving God and others is the most important thing. She will be profoundly missed, but her spirit of giving and love remains with all those who knew her. During her final days, she was sustained by her deep Christian faith and her enduring love for her husband and love of her life, Joe.
