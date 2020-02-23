Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Nancy Lee Ford, 85, of Yakima, Washington, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020 after a long battle with dementia.
Nancy was born in Seattle, Washington on May 11, 1934. She worked for Yakima Adjustment for many years. Nancy loved her family and grandkids and great grandchildren more than anything in the world. Nancy will be dearly missed as an irreplaceable part of our lives.
Nancy is survived by her daughter Lanay & Guy Belair of Gaston, Oregon, son Grant Ford of Yakima, Brother Raymond Paki of Las Vegas, and Sister NaPua Johnson of Seattle, Washington. Grandchildren Keisha Belair of Newberg, Oregon, Mark Ford of Yakima, and Monique & Katie Hood Belair of Newberg and Great Grandchildren Jackson & Kylee Carter of Newberg, and Kai Hood Belair of Newberg.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents; son Mark, husband Bill Ford, and Sister Maile Paki.
Viewing will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm at the Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday February 24, at 1:00 pm at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
The family of Nancy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff and nurses at Good Samaritan Health Care Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In