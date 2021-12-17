Nancy was born on July 27, 1941 in Livingston, Mt. to Joseph Jennings Way and Muriel Clarice Potter Way. She married her soul mate, Edmond Mitchell Brown on July 8. 1960 in Livingston, Montana.
Nancy Jean Way Brown, 80, passed away on November 24, 2021 in Spokane, Washington. She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Way, her mother Muriel Way, brother Ronald Way and grandson Talon Brown.
She is survived her husband Edmond Brown, with sons, Brook, Bryan and Joseph Brown and a daughter Donda Walsh as well as eight grand children and two great-grandchildren.
Nancy will be remembered as a very caring and supportive person to all she touched and worked with in her rolls in church and civil callings. Some roles were in the Scouting program, and as a CASA delegate. However, in her calling in home and family would prove her greatest work. Nancy was the cornerstone of the family and, in her work as a loving mother and wife, she would always strive to provide place where Ed and family members could call home. Her family was her life and legacy. Her teachings and unconditional love for all family members has provided the foundation and the seed for much of the rock upon which her progeny has built, and will continue to build there own lives. It is through family members that her memory and all her gifts of love and life will continue to be enjoyed and celebrated.
A memorial service for Nancy is to be held at the LDS Englewood chapel at 4307 West Englewood Avenue at 11 am this coming Saturday, December 18th.
