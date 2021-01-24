Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On December 30, 2020 we lost our loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Nancy Colby; she left us to be with her mom, dad and sister in Heaven.
Nancy was born April 15, 1949 in Bangor, Maine to Charles and Mary Lou Norwood. Nancy married Gerald Colby on April 8, 1967. They had two children, Richard and Shannon. She was a stay-at-home mom until 1981 when she started a part time job at a bowling alley in St. Cloud, MN. In 1983 they moved back to Alaska to be near Nancy’s family; there she started work at First National Bank of Anchorage for nine years. She started as a microfilmer and worked her way up to operation manager until she moved to Yakima, Washington in 1992. She met her lifelong friends Bev and Bill Wilson at the Moose Lodge and soon after started working there until it closed. Nancy was always willing to help friends and family when and wherever she could.
Her family was her everything, she loved going to taco night at the moose and dancing with her family, but her favorite was cheering her grandchildren on at anything and everything they did.
Nancy is preceded in death by her father Charles, mother MaryLou, husband Gerald and sister Brenda. She is survived by her two brothers, Charles Norwood and Steve (Laurie) Norwood, sister-in-law Rhonda Norwood, her son Richard (Heather) Colby and his children, Amanda (Brad), Alexa, Jessica and Mackenzie, her daughter Shannon (Michael) Reese and their children Patricia (Erik), Matthew (Ariel), Branner, Montana and Zaiyden, 12 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephew, and great nieces and nephew. She is also survived by her best friend/sister Bev and Bill Wilson and the extended Reese family. Special thank you to Paul Reese for being there with mom when we couldn’t be.
Fly free mom, we love you and you will be forever missed.
A Memorial Service will be held on January 29, 2921 at 1:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
