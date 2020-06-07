Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Nancy Carol Lidke Valicoff passed on June 4, 2020 at Fieldstone Memory Care located in Yakima, Washington. Nancy was born February 29, 1936 in Sioux City, Iowa to Vernon Franklin Lidke and Cleo Marceline (Long) Lidke, in the middle of a winter blizzard. Nancy moved to Yakima, WA with her family in 1940. She attended Roosevelt Grade School, Franklin Junior High and graduated from Yakima Senior High School, class of 1954.
Nancy married Victor Stoyan Valicoff at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church on September 12, 1964. She served as President of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church Woman for several years. She assisted with the junior choir in the 1960’s and was a member of the vestry.
On February 19, 2005 Nancy converted, baptized, and christened “Kyriana,” into the Holy Cross Antiochian Orthodox Church. On that same day, Nancy and Vic renewed their wedding vows with an orthodox wedding.
Vic and Nancy spent their married life together traveling to places in Canada and Europe, including Greece and Bulgaria, where they visited distant relatives and to Egypt in the Middle East. They traveled to California, Nevada, Yellowstone, Arizona, and Hawaii. Family was very important to Nancy. Nancy traveled alone to visit family in California, Arizona, Georgia, Nebraska, and Missouri. Also, Nancy visited family in Wenatchee and Seattle, but her favorite was Grand Coulee where her family spent summers as children with our grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
Nancy was very patriotic and showed it in how she supported all military, but especially her husband Vic, a WWII veteran, brother Carl, a member of WA State Guard, and Steve, her brother in law, in the USMC. Nancy and Vic attended several LST convections all over the country connecting with other WWII veterans. They also visited the Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii and visited her sister, Crickett and husband, Steve while in the USMC more than once. Nancy loved to travel.
Nancy worked for General Electric Credit Corporation for 15 years with the final position of Office Manager and assisted with the closure of the Yakima branch for which she received a letter of gratitude from the President of General Electric. After GE, Nancy worked for St. Elizabeth Medical Center in the Human Resources Department and retired after 15 years. Nancy continued to keep busy by volunteering for Volunteer Chore Services of Yakima, East Valley School District helping children learn to read, and collected gifts for patients and delivered them to several nursing homes in the Yakima Valley, including Emerald Care located in Wapato.
Nancy was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for over 50 years and served in all offices and committees. Nancy was dedicated to her Beta Sigma Phi sisters. She loved to go to conventions; local, state, national, and international. Some of those she attended were in Calgary and Edmonton, Canada, Billings, Montana, Eugene and Portland, Oregon, Wallace, Idaho, and Bremerton, Wenatchee, Bellingham, Bellevue, and Seattle, Washington.
She also was past president of Yakima Credit Women International, Yakima Credit Association and the Fischer-Halverson Guild of Seattle Children’s Hospital and Medical Center. She was dedicated in service of the community and her church.
Nancy loved all animals. She showed her love by donating to all types wherever they were located. For example, a pig named Willie in New Mexico and the chimpanzees Washoe and Moja who spoke sign language at the Chimposium located in Ellensburg at CWU. Nancy adopted several cats from the Yakima Humane Shelter, as cats were her favorite. She left behind two special cats, BT and DanniLynn.
Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Victor of 53 years, her parents, and two brothers, William Lee Lidke and Carl Louis Lidke, and lifetime friend, Sandra Shaw (Barbara).
She is survived by her sister, Julia A. (Crickett) Cingle (Steve), nieces and nephews, Victoria A. Clausing (Markus), RayAnn M. Cingle (Rhonda), Hunter S. Cingle, Andy S. Cingle IV, Wayne M. Cingle, Carl R. Lidke (Kim), Timothy Lidke (Linda), Steven Lidke (Jennie), Cindy Fryar (Brian), Rob Valicoff, Ric Valicoff (Cristeen). Dena Taylor (Jay), Ron Valicoff (Tammy), and Randy Valicoff (Judy), numerous great nieces and nephews, cousin, Gary Whiting (Bonnie) of Arizona, sister in law, Inez Lidke, and brother in law, Robert Valicoff, Sr.
Nancy also left behind numerous friends including her closest friend, Dona Paganelli Thompson (Jerry), and all her Beta Sigma Phi sisters, especially Carol Haas, Paula Redd, and Sheila Dietzen.
Thank you, Father Joseph, Kh Denise, and Joyce, for your friendship and Christian support during the time Nancy could not attend services at the Holy Cross.
There will be a Graveside Service on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Fischer Halverson Guild of Seattle Children’s Hospital and Medical Center or the Yakima Humane Shelter or Cancer Society in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
