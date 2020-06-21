Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Nan Stevenson Howell passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Yakima, Wa. She died surrounded by her family at the age of 75. She was born in Toledo, Ohio in 1944 to Donald and Evelyn Wentz Stevenson.
After high school this midwestern gal decided she wanted to see the world and that she did. She began her career as a flight attendant with American Airlines in 1964. She left Ohio and moved to Chicago where she was able to continue to travel the world. She loved flying for American and meeting new people and seeing new places. When Nan wasn’t working she was known to pack a suitcase and go to the airport and see what flights were leaving and just hop on a plane to somewhere new. Doing this she traveled all throughout Europe; spending time in museums, cafes and chatting with the locals. Her favorite places to visit were Greece, Italy, Germany and France.
She later moved to San Francisco. It was in San Francisco that she was set up on a blind date, this blind date would prove to be one of her greatest adventures; because she met her husband Jack Howell; they were married in 1978. Nan and Jack shared 42 wonderful years together living both in the Bay Area and in Yakima. They enjoyed camping and the outdoors, entertaining friends and family, golfing and a shared love of delicious food which Nan meticulously cooked.
Together they raised one daughter, Erin Howell Staggs. Nan loved nothing more than being a mother. She volunteered at every school event, handmade every single Halloween costume, and cheered with gusto at every sporting event. She was thrilled in 2006 when Erin got married to Christopher Staggs. Nan became absolutely enamored with the arrival of her first grandchild, Zoe Catherine and equally so with the arrival of Vivienne Harper in 2013. Nan adored her granddaughters and anyone who met her could tell you so, because she spoke of them so often with joy and love.
Nan Stevenson Howell was a passport stamp collector, beachcomber, road trip partner, bird watching, garden loving, mahjong playing, cheerleader and all round best wife, mother and nana.
She leaves behind her husband, Jack Howell; daughter Erin and son-in-law Christopher Staggs and two lovely granddaughters, Zoe Catherine and Vivienne Harper Staggs; many cousins and dear friends. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In