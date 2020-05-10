Nadine Rachel Kitt, age 93, of Yakima, passed away Wednesday morning April 29th, 2020, at the Summitview Healthcare Center, with family by her side. Nadine was born March 24th, 1927 at St. Elizabeth hospital in Yakima. She was the daughter of Peter & Josephine (Carriveau) Monda. Nadine was preceded in death by her ten siblings, great-grandson Jamison James and her husband of 34 years, Vernon Kitt. Vern died in 1986 of lung cancer at the age of 59. Nadine was very devoted to her family and loved them all unconditionally. She has three children: Christine (Kitt) James, Blake Kitt and Tassy (Kitt) Sleigh, husband Mike; grandkids: Turina, Tina, Lisa, Jaime, Melissa, Monica, Blake Jr., Brad & Brett; great-grandkids: Deanna, Ojore, Alahjade, Quaashie, Isaiah, Anavey, Grayson, Bellamy & Harper; and great-great-grandkids: Jade, Nevaeh and Avianna. Nadine went to St. Joseph Marquette School till the 8th grade. She had to quit school at a very young age to help support the family. As many children did, during the Great Depression era. In her younger years Nadine loved to dance. She wanted to live in California and pursue her dream to be a professional dancer but her father forbid it. One of her favorite stories she told us kids about dancing, was when she got to go to California and dance on a big ballroom floor with movie star Victor Mature. The first time Nadine and Vern met was at school and they became friends. They did not meet up again till after Vern came back from World War II. They got married on March 22nd, 1952. After moving several different times with their family, Nadine and Vern finally moved back to Yakima to stay in 1972 and bought a small farm with 10 acres of orchard. Besides being an orchardist, Nadine had to many professions to list, because she chose to make her family and home her life’s work. Nadine worked very hard all her life and never complained. A few of Nadines favorite things to do were: going to garage sales, dancing, attending church and taking care of her grandkids. After Vern died in 1986, Nadine sold the farm and went to live in a small condominium downtown. Nadine lived there until she was 84 years old, when her health started deteriorating. She then went to live at the Ponderosa Retirement Home until 2016, when she broke her hip and was moved after surgery to the Summitview Healthcare Center. During Nadines 3 1/2 year stay there, she made many friends with the staff. Nadine would always tell everybody about her boyfriends, young and old. She would always say, “I am glad that I can’t take them home with me, because I wouldn’t know what to do with them anyway.” Nadine had a wonderful personality and was a lot of fun. She never acted her age. She was a hoot! If you needed someone to talk to, laugh with, or just a good listening ear, that was Nadine. Momma, we will always miss you! We could never thank you enough for everything you have done for each and every one of us. No one, will be able to replace you in our hearts. We know that you are now with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and we look forward to seeing you again someday. The family would like to thank the Summitview Healthcare Center Staff for being so kind and loving to our Mother and Grandmother during her stay there. A Ceremony of Life will be held at a later date for the family.
