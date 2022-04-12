Nadine Lucy Compo (57) was born July 7, 1964 and passed April 3, 2022. She was born in California and grew up in Tukwila, WA. Nadine worked at Job Corps for over 20 years. She most enjoyed family trips, her grandchildren, auctions, camping, reading, puzzles, board games, she loved watching cartoons with her grandchildren especially early Saturday mornings, enjoyed going to the casino with Jake and was an avid bowler and enjoyed traveling to bowling tournaments with Jake and her kids. In her years of bowling she made so many friends and a lot of good memories. If you knew her you would know she had such a good heart and was always willing to help out in any way she could.
Nadine is survived by her companion, Jacob Spencer of 36 years; her children: Delorune (Yvonne), Andrea (Nate), Gary (Aleehah), and Brandon; her grandchildren: Jenadi, Shilene, Desirae, Kalia, Delorune “Pork Chop” Jr., Taylor “Tae Tae” Viola, Brayden, Titus “Baby Shark,” Breseis, Ryker, and Daniel; also kids whom she came to love as her own: Jesus, Cedric, Jose “Donut,” Stacy, Chris “Reese,” Clifford, Kyle, Eric and many others; her mother, Viola Compo; her siblings: Cecil (Eva), Sister, June, and Vikki (Ralph); and her bowling family. She is preceded in death by her dad, Cecil Compo Sr.; daughter, Jennifer Wheeler; granddaughter, Aurora Miqbel; nephew Michael Andrews; her best friend James Whitefoot; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
