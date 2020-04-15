Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Nada Petric Secondo died comfortably in her home on April 3, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born on September 23, 1924 to Bogoljub Petric, and Anka Majnaric Petric in Delnice (then Yugoslavia).
Nada obtained a Master’s Degree in Pharmacy from the University of Pharmacy in Zagreb in 1952. After her schooling, Nada worked at the Clinical Lab of the General Hospital in Split, then the Central Pharmacy in Split, progressing to Deputy Director of the Central Pharmacy in Trogir. In her early 30’s Nada decided to move to Switzerland where she was a practicing Pharmacist for 10 years.
Always an adventurer, Nada and a friend planned a trip to the 1967 Expo in Montreal. That friend got last minute cold feet so Nada came alone. During that trip she met a young man, Martin Secondo, at the Seattle Airport. They connected over skiing and a love for the symphony. They were married later that year and created a successful life and marriage for 49 years. Nada took a long-term job as a Chemist at Hop Union in Yakima. During this period she endured a couple bouts of cancer that ended her chance to have children, but she always loved to be around kids.
Nada was always humble and very bright. She spoke 5 languages and told many stories from her life experiences, from the horrors she and her family lived through in World War II, to family history that was always entertaining. A yearly highlight for Nada and Martin was returning home to Split, Croatia where they had a summer home by the Adriatic Sea. She loved the beauty and that she could swim every day in the sea.
Wanting to give back, Nada was a 43 year member of Chapter FR of the PEO organization supporting college for women. She also supported the Yakima Humane Society.
Nada was preceded in death by her husband, Martin, her mother and father, and her brother, Mladen Petric. She is survived by her brother’s children, nieces Ada Petric Matijas and Ljerka Petric Moser, and by Martin’s nieces and nephews, John Secondo, Jr., Karen Secondo, Teri Jones, Suzanne Fisher Secondo, Lisa Secondo, Jay Wardle, and Roy Wardle.
Many thanks to Nada’s cadre of caregivers who gave her special attention and allowed her to be comfortably at home for the last four years of her life. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Shaw and Son’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
