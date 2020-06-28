Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Myrtle Yvonne (Dolly Dot) Woods Parker was born on November 8, 1927, northeast of Harrah, Washington, to Ernest and Eva Woods just before the Depression hit. She passed away June 18, 2020 in Yakima, Washington at the age of 92. The nickname Dolly Dot came from her cousin, Keith Briggs, because he didn’t like her name and thought it was too big for her. The nickname stuck until she reached eighth grade. People shortened it to Dot, which followed her the rest of her life.
Her curiosity and love of learning often led her into mischief. School became her main interest, which eventually led to a career in education – four years of teaching junior high school students, and 18 years of teaching English, Shakespeare, drama and stagecraft.
Due to her parents’ nomadic lifestyle, she left home at the age of 13 to live with her beloved grandmother, Bertha Woods, where she could attend school in one place. She finished eighth grade at Harrah Elementary School and graduated as valedictorian from White Swan High School in 1946.
During high school she met her future husband, Bill Parker. They married in 1947. In the next eleven years they had four sons: Twins William and Wayne, better known as Nip and Tuck, Kim, and Kirk. When Kirk was a baby, Dot’s two nieces, Marion age 6, and Robin age 4, joined the family and became the boys’ sisters.
Eventually, Dot and Bill both graduated from college while raising the six children. Dot became an English/Drama teacher while Bill became a counselor, principal, and school superintendent. Together, Dot and Bill spent 43 years in education after studying a total of 14 years in college classes.
This obituary does not begin to express the love and care our mom gave to us. Kim remembers her teaching him multiplication tables. Kirk remembers Mom never forgot a birthday or event. Nip remembers Mom admonishing him to stop whenever he tasted the food she was cooking, while she brandished a wooden spoon. You could always turn the situation around by teasing her and making her laugh like mad. Robin loved finding chocolate stashed in Mom’s dresser drawer when putting laundry away. Mom also loved black licorice! Marion remembers that with everyone’s new cars so far off the ground, we had to carry a step stool for Mom to get in and out because of her small stature. And don’t forget her sweater! Tuck remembers the love Mom gave Nip and him when they were little. She would take them and a picnic lunch to Wide Hollow Creek to fish and throw rocks. To pay her back in return, they would float their shoes down the creek. He doesn’t know how she put up with them! Mom touched so many lives in her teaching and drama career – so much joy and love was given and received.
Dot was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, William W. Parker; her grandparents, Lewis and Bertha Woods, Josiah Moorefield, Elizabeth and Matthew Wilson; parents Eva and Ernest Woods; twin sisters at birth; sisters Esther Woods Kent and Juanita Woods Bellamy; brothers Ernest James Woods, Harold Woods, and Jerry Woods; and son-in-law Jim Espinoza.
Dot is survived by her children William (Linda) Parker, Wayne Parker, Kim Parker, Marion Espinoza, Robin (Jim) Sandino, and Kirk (Terry) Parker, 12 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and honorary grandchildren.
We would like to thank and recognize all of the family members who gave of their time to take care of Mom during the last few years. Special thanks to granddaughter Jessica Gutierrez-Parker for caregiving Mom during her residence at Fieldstone, and to Cottage in the Meadow for their kindness and care to Mom in her final days.
Private graveside services will be held at Tahoma Cemetery.
