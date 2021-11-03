Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Myrtle Lorene Hagar went to be with her Savior, The Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday October 23rd, 2021 at the young age of 97, taken away by cancer.
She was born in Hartshorn, Missouri on July 15th, 1924, before the great depression. Myrtle was child number five out of seven and is survived by one brother, Howard Smith, age 93, of Summersville, Missouri. After graduating from high school, she moved to St. Lewis Missouri where she met her beloved husband Dolan. Their marriage of love, honor, and respect for one another was a testimony to family and all those who knew them.
After moving north, following her sister Opal to Washington, Myrtle and Dolan settled into Yakima in 1947 where they became very active in their community. One of their many interactions was to reorganize the Yakima Chapter for Retarded Citizens, serving many positions, providing wisdom, encouragement, and passion to parents with children who have special needs. Myrtle enjoyed being a homemaker, working at Eddy’s Bakery, and she liked to work the in the Yakima Valley orchards with Opal.
Myrtle and Dolan spent many years traveling to Arizona as snowbirds in their Motor Home. They loved taking many trips to Marry Hill State Park and the Oregon Coast with friends and family. Myrtle also collected hundreds of recipes over the years. She loved to cook and bake for many church functions and family gatherings. Her and Opal would make hundreds of pies for church functions and holidays. During the holidays we will all miss her delicious dinner rolls, wonderful salads, homemade candies, cookies, and pies.
Myrtle was a charter member of the Yakima Bible Baptist Church. She served the Lord faithfully as a Sunday school teacher, church secretary, singing in the choir, coordinator and cook at her churches many special occasions.
She is preceded in death by husband Dolan Hagar in 2006. She is survived by daughter Shirley Clark of Vancouver, Washington and son Jerry Hagar of Medical Lake, Washington. She is also survived by brother Howard Smith of Summersville Missouri, grandchildren: Stacy Collie (Lynn) and Scott Roberts, great-grandchildren: Shenae Collie / Mullane (Aaron), Sharlianna Roberts, and Sierrah Roberts, and nephews: Robert Heironimas (Glenda) and John Miller (Renee).
She cherished, supported, and embraced her friends and family members throughout her life.
She was an amazing lady who will be dearly missed by many.
The family would like to say a special thanks to her friends for their devoted care and friendship.
A Viewing will be held from 9:30 am - 10:45 am on Saturday, November 6th, 2021 at the Yakima Bible Baptist Church (6201 Tieton Dive), with a Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at West Hills Memorial Park. Masks are encouraged at the services. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Yakima Bible Baptist Church and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
