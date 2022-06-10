Myrna Linda Jack passed away peacefully on June 4, 2022 in Sunnyside, WA. She was born on October 10, 1954 in Toppenish, WA. Myrna grew up in Satus but lived in Toppenish most of her life. Myrna was a very hard working woman. Not only did she raise a home but also managed to work diligently for many employers. She worked for many fisheries, she was a flagger, heavy equipment operator, secretary for the tribal council and after obtaining her Bachelors degree, she became a Cultural Resource Specialist. Myrna was beautiful on the inside as well as the outside being crowned Miss Yakama Nation.
Myrna loved her Seahawks, off-roading on ATV, root digging, traveling, drying corn, canning, classic TV, Donald Duck, taking trips to the coast, eating seafood, and mostly spending time with her family. Watching her grandchildren's games was favorite. Myrna will be laid to rest at Umtuch-Logi Cemetery.
Myrna is survived by her mother, Loena Smartlowit Jack, daughters; LeAnne Rae Jack, Germaine Leigh Moses, her sister, Rena Lori Jack, her grandchildren; Mekiah Gregg, Leona Ray Jack, Divinity Gregg, Stakomi Moses, nieces and nephews; Cedric Jack, Jayson Jack, Dwayne Jack, Laura Jack, Tots Jack, Mishani Jack, Maurice Moses, and Quinn James.
Myrna will be laid to rest at Umtuch- Logie Cemetery in Toppenish WA.
