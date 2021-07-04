Smith Funeral Home
Myrna Jean Giles, 78, went to be in the arms of her Heavenly Father on Thursday, July 1, 2021 surround by her loving family. Myrna was born on May 9, 1943 in Prosser, WA, the daughter of Samuel Harrison and Frances Vera (Perkins) Bennett. She received her education in Prosser and graduated with the Prosser High School Class of 1961. On December 14, 1968 she married the love of her life, Vernon Giles in Prosser, WA. Myrna was a mail contractor for the United States Government for many years. Myrna enjoyed crocheting, reading, golfing, baking, puzzles and watching the L.A. Dodgers baseball team. She was a member of the Bickleton Carousel Museum Association.
Myrna is survived by her husband, Vernon L. Giles of Bickleton, WA; two daughters, Crystal Merfeld (Matthew) of Bickleton, WA and Marletta Giles-Ward (Eric) of Spokane Valley, WA; three grandchildren, Kyle Merfeld, Sarah Merfeld and Quinn Ward; brother, Gary Bennett and sister, Harriet Thorsen. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Dorothy.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bickleton Evangelical Community Church, Bickleton, WA. Those wishing to sign Myrna’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
