Myrle Lovina Jorgensen Canonge, age 75, of Yakima, WA passed away at home on November 27, 2021. Myrle was born in Yakima on July 3, 1946 to Donald Jorgensen and Ruth Lovina Hardwick, who died giving birth. Donald married Myrle’s stepmother Josephine Park in 1948. Myrle graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1964. She met the love of her life, Don Canonge, while attending N.W. Nazarene in Nampa, Idaho. They were married on March 18, 1967.
Myrle and Don joined Wycliffe Bible Translators in 1968 and served as missionaries for 50 years. They moved to Darwin, Australia for 16 years where Myrle worked in accounting and finance, at Wycliffe headquarters in Huntington Beach, CA for 8 years, and Orlando, FL for 12 years where Myrle worked in human resources. She loved helping others serve the Lord through missions.
Myrle and Don moved back to Yakima in 2011 to be hands-on grandparents and continued to work for Wycliffe remotely. Myrle loved being Grandma Mema with all her heart, and Ellie and Alexa were the two greatest joys of her life.
Myrle is survived by her husband Don, daughter Marci Wright (Larry Wright), son Michael Canonge (Andrea Christenson), granddaughters Ellie and Alexa Canonge, sisters Donna Crow and Lois Frazier, nephews Dean Crow, Don Crow (Karen), Daryl Crow (Debbie) and niece Traci Frazier.
Myrle’s Memorial Service is on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 1:00 pm at West Valley Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators General Fund and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
