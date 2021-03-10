Murvin Willis Mullinax

1926-2021
Murvin passed away peacefully on March 7, 2021 at home with his family at his side. He had battled Parkinson’s disease for the last five years.
Murvin was born January 2, 1926 in Wheeler, Texas to James and Della Willis Mullinax. He was one of six brothers and five sisters, all now deceased. Murvin grew up in Morton, Texas and attended Morton High School. He watched his five older brothers all enlist and serve during World War ll, and just after his eighteenth birthday, he also enlisted. He joined the Army and headed into the European theater where he marched across Europe to Berlin, being wounded twice.
When the war in Europe ended, he was granted a 30 day leave. On leave, he returned to Texas and in July 1945 he married his sweetheart, Edna Joy Webster, of Mineral Wells, Texas. After his leave expired, Murvin left his new bride to rejoin the Army’s Company B 387th Infantry Division to prepare for the invasion of Japan. Fortunately, the war with Japan ended and he was stationed there with the occupying forces until May 1946.
After his discharge from the Army, Murvin and Joy lived in various towns in Texas before heading north to Selah, Washington. They were blessed with three children, Terry in 1947, Sherry in 1948 and Ken in 1950. They bought a home in Selah and settled down to raise their family.
Murvin worked for 37 years as a cement mason with United Builders of Yakima. After retiring from cement work, he and Joy moved to Brinnon, Washington on Hoods Canal. There he worked for the Naco Resort chain until retiring in 1987. During their time in Brinnon, Murvin loved having his children and grandchildren come to visit. He’d take everyone shrimping, clamming and down to the beach to gather oysters.
Murvin was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed salmon fishing in the summer at Westport and Illwaco, and over the years often took his own boat out to fish with family and friends. But his favorite time of year was the fall when he would go deer and elk hunting with his sons, grandsons and great-grandson. He looked forward to hunting season and spending time with his boys. He continued to hunt until he turned 90.
Murvin was preceded in death by his son, Terry. He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Joy, his daughter Sherry Ewing (Bill), son Ken Mullinax (Helen) and daughter-in-law Cheryl Mullinax. He is also survived by five grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
In Murvin’s final days on this earth he had two wonderful care givers we’d like to thank, Janelle and Sierra. They made his last days comfortable with their care and compassion. We would also like to thank Memorial Compass Hospice Care for all their help.
Visitation will be held at Keith and Keith Funeral Home on Thursday, March 11th from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. On Friday, March 12 at 1:00 pm, a ceremony will be held at the Chapel of Rainier Memorial Center in Terrace Heights followed by a graveside service at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Covid protocols will be followed. To leave a memory for the family please visit Keithandkeith.com.
