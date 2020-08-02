Murrell R. “Mel” Young

Valley Hills Funeral Home
Murrell “Mel” Young died suddenly on July 24, 2020 at his home in Yakima at the age of 71. He was born and raised in Yakima, WA to Russell and Sallie Young. There were seven children in the family, six boys in total, Boyd, Don, Mark, Chuck and Randy and one sister, Yvonne.
Mel served in the Army, stationed in Germany, before settling down with his wife in Yakima. Mel and Pamela (Ford) were married for 52 years and raised two children, a son, Jeffrey Young of Virginia and a daughter, Chaynee Shilston of Renton.
Mel served the public for more than 30 years through his military service and for the City of Yakima Water Treatment Plant as both an operator and a supervisor before retiring to enjoy fishing and quiet time his place at the lake.
He is survived by his wife, Pam; son Jeffrey and his wife MacKenzie and his children Claire, Connor, Cade and Ford Henry; his daughter Chaynee and her children Jacob and Wyatt; his brother Donald and wife Mary; sisters-in-law Pat (Boyd) and Pam (Chuck) and various nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Sallie; and his brothers, Boyd, Mark, Chuck and Randy.
At his request there will be no service held.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In