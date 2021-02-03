Morgan Leigh Stroud

Jan. 18, 2021 we lost our fighter, champion of the underdog, and a beautiful young woman. Morgan Leigh (24) was born Jan. 11, 1997 in Yakima, WA. She had a passion for adventure, makeup, and a strong love for her family and friends. She enjoyed hanging out with her mom (who was her best friend), listening to music, singing, and most of all helping out her grandparents. Morgan made an impact on the lives she touched in the short time she was here. “Taco Tuesdays” will never be the same.
Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not.
She is survived by her mother and step father, Lynda & Jeff Champ; father, Robert Stroud; siblings Jackie, Austin, Leslie, Clayton (Aris) and Maria.
A celebration of life will be held Feb. 13th, 2021 at 1 PM at Yakima Foursquare Church.
