Monte Lawson, 70, of Breckenridge, TX passed away January 31, 2020 in Ft. Worth after a short battle with cancer. He worked as a Pepsi service technician for over 22 years in the Selah area. After retiring in 2015 they moved to Breckenridge, TX. He is survived by his wife Sandy, daughters Megan and Shawna, and son Brad.
A memorial service will be held Feb. 18, 2020 at the Melton Kitchens Funeral Chapel in Breckenridge. In lieu of flowers please give to the charity of your choice. Condolences can be made to www.meltonkitchens.com.
