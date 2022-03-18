Mona “T’til’ish” Renee Vallo

July 24, 1965, March 9, 2022
Mona passed away unexpectedly in New Laguna Pueblo, NM at the age of 56. She was born to Irvin C. Vallo and Romona C. Vallo (Williams) on July 7, 1965 in Toppenish, WA.
Mona attended White Swan High School, YVCC (GED), and Santa Rosa Junior College. Mona worked as a slot machine attendant at Sky City Casino, she was with Revenue Audit at Yakama Nation Legends Casino for 10 years, Wyutun construction as a flagger, Emerald Care Convalescent Center activity center, Yakama Nation AAOA (caregiver), Warm Springs boys & girls club, Tulalip Tribal Housing Authority as a secretary and Tulalip boys & girls club.
She loved & enjoyed being with her children & grandchildren, going to the mountains, gathering, traveling, pow-wows, rodeos, and being a member of the Independent Shaker Church. In her many travels she made friends wherever she went. She had a laugh that will not be forgotten. She was very humorous, adventurous, outgoing, outspoken, loving, caring, giving, willing to help when & where it was needed, & most of all she was very supportive.
Mona is survived by her children Adrian (Nahoma) Jackson, Cecil (Marie) Jackson, Josephine Jackson of White Swan, WA, 2 younger children, Serafina & Irvin Munoz-Vallo, of Cloverdale, CA, 9 grandchildren, Shayonnie, Analynn, Qwali, Kamiya, Cordell, Jodee, Alimae, Katerra & Jhené of White Swan, WA, sisters Marcella Vallo, and Maida (Bill) Wiltse, & many cousins of White Swan, WA, Randy Shutiva of Grants, NM, and Darlene Shutiva of Acomita, NM.
Mona is preceded in death by her mother Ramona C. Vallo (Williams), father Irvin C. Vallo, Rhonda Billy (Ashue), Irvina Tadena (Vallo), Irvin Vallo Jr, Lyle Williams, and Galen Vallo, niece & grandnephews.
Services will be held Thursday, March 17, 2022, 6 pm open denomination; 8 pm Washaat Service, White Swan Longhouse, Friday, March 18, 2022; 8 am White Swan Independent Shaker Church. Then to her final resting place at Simpson Cemetery. There will be a meal and giveaway to follow at Independent Shaker Church.
