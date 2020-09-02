Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Moises Alexander Barela passed away on August 30, 2020. He was born on July 20, 1965 in Barstow, CA and was raised in the High Desert area of CA. He graduated from Apple Valley High School in 1983 where he ran track and was a part of cross country. He was also Mr. Popular, all the girls loving his beautiful green eyes.
Moises could always be found with a boom box having a love for music. He was also an avid boxer, making it to the Golden Gloves.
Moises was an extremely hardworking man that never quit. His heart was genuine and true; strongest person we knew. He started working at a young age in a local grocery store starting in the produce section where his strong work ethic was noticed, getting promoted to meat counter where he found his passion for meat cutting. He was determined and dedicated, and he opened his own meat market in 1987 in Apple Valley, CA.
He enjoyed cheering on his favorite football team, the Denver Broncos, making short getaways to Las Vegas, Stateline and even Laughlin to play craps and poker. Moises competed in many arm wrestling tournaments, winning multiple trophies. He loved going on long drives and seeing new things. He was very adventurous; having a liking for fishing. He also had a very creative mind, making old things new and cherishing treasure.
His favorite pastime would be being with his dad Rudy who was his best friend, loving his mom Sally and hanging with his faithful furry friend, Chatho.
Moises is survived by his father Rudy Barela of Boardman, OR, mother Sally Estrada of Moxee, WA, girlfriend Wanda Loecher of Yakima, WA, younger brother Rudy Barela of Chino, CA, sister Angela Rompel (Don) of Moxee, WA, daughter Brittney Mcclain (Tim) of Apple Valley, CA, grandchildren Nixon and Reagan Mcclain of Apple Valley, CA, beloved nephew Gabriel Mooyman-Rompel (Julia) of Yakima, WA, niece Kirissa Hunter (Cage) of Yakima, WA, niece Alyson Rompel of Yakima, WA, Jessica Barela of CA, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins of both CA and WA.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Carmen and Alex Estrada of Boardman, OR, and grandmother Virginia Barela of Barstow, CA.
Moises passed away peacefully alongside his loved ones, in his home, as these were his own wishes. Special thank you to the Virginia Mason Memorial Hospice team for making this possible. The love, support and prayers that he was surrounded by were beautiful and will forever be unforgettable.
He may have always been quiet and to himself but the strength of love in his heart for the ones he cared for was everlasting.
Services will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) at 12:00 pm with a Celebration of Life to follow. Encouraging messages for the family can be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
