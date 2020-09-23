Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Miriam “Jayne” Culbertson passed away at Cottage in the Meadow on September 20, 2020. She was 93 years old. Jayne was born in Pope County, Illinois to Frank A. and Miriam Ethel Proulx on November 26, 1926. The family traveled west following construction and settled in Tacoma. Jayne married Bernard Culbertson in October of 1952. The couple then moved to the family farm on Naches Heights. She is preceded in death by her husband Bernard Culbertson and her grandson Jared Yoakum. She is survived by her sister Frances Stout, her son Gale (Linda), and their children Valeri, Eric and Laura, daughter Kay (Keith), and son Nick, great-grandchildren Michael, Kaitlyn, Jason, Ashley, Isabelle, Blake and Olivia. The family will hold a private graveside service at West Hills Memorial Park. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
