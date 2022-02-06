Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Milton D.I. Brown passed away on January 24, 2022 at the age of 60. He was born on December 11, 1961 in Boise, ID to Randal and Martha Brown. They relocated to Yakima when he was young.
Milton is survived by his wife of 36 years, Suzanne, his children, Stephani, Derek (Amber), Kyle (Christine), and Jerel (Olivia), grandchildren Randy James, Faith, Rex, Brenna, Alexis, Nahtalye, Sara, Malachi, Landon, and two who are on the way, baby boy Brown and baby Johnson, and a great-grandchild Colstyn. He is also survived by his siblings Randy, Gail, Robert, Debra (Paul) and Greg (Chris).
Milton is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Mike, and a grandchild, Declan.
Per Milton’s request, there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
