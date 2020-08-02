Valley Hills Funeral Home
In loving memory of Millie J. Burris who passed away Wednesday July 29th, 2020, at Cottage in the Meadow. Millie was born in Ava, Missouri on May 30th, 1919 to Orville and Grace Orr. Millie moved to Washington in 1940. She enjoyed spending time with the family out on camping trips as well as family reunions. Millie enjoyed playing cards especially pinochle with her loved ones. She lived with her family until the last 3 years, she then relocated to Apple Creek Retirement where she was very well cared for.
Millie is preceded in death by her husband Gormon Burris of 57 years, 1 granddaughter, Cheryl, her parents, as well as 4 siblings.
She is survived by her children: Reva Gile and Loretta Kisler both of Yakima, and Leo Burris of Grandview, 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday August 4th, 2020 from 11-4 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday August 5th, 2020 at 1 pm.
