Millicent Orgill Bohart (Millie), a beautiful, brilliant and loving woman passed away quietly on February 14, 2020, after a five-year heroic struggle with cancer. Millie was born on February 6, 1956, and is survived by her husband, Corbin (Corby) H. Bohart. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Yakima Foursquare Church (700 N. 40th Ave., Yakima, WA 98908) from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Family/friends are invited to view her obituary, see photos, get directions and share memories at www.flintofts.com – Flintoft’s Funeral Home, 425-392-6444.
LOCAL FLORISTS
FUNERAL HOMES AND SERVICES
- Brookside Funeral Home
- Colonial Funeral Home
- Keith & Keith Funeral Home
- Langevin - El Paraíso Funeral Home
- Merritt Funeral Home
- Midstate Monuments
- Prosser Funeral Home
- Shaw and Sons Funeral Directors
- Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory
- Steward & Williams Tribute & Cremation Center
- Terrace Heights Memorial Park
- Valley Hills Funeral Home
- West Hills Memorial Park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In