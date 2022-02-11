Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory
Milford B. Winter “Mel”, 79 of Prosser, passed away on February 7, 2022 in Prosser. Mel was born on November 25, 1942 in Pasco to Harold and Ida Mae (Anderson) Winter. He was raised and educated in Yakima and graduated from Davis High School in 1961. Mel served in the U.S. Air Force from 1964-1968 and was stationed in Texas and Bangor, Maine. Mel married Helen Oliver in Goldendale on November 23, 1970. The couple made their home in Yakima until moving to Prosser in 1982. Mel worked as a custodian for the Prosser School District for twenty years before retiring.
Mel enjoyed many trips to the Oregon Coast and camping with his family as well as beadwork with his wife Helen.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Helen; two daughters, Karen and Cheryl; five grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; nephew, Sam Culp and niece, Sally Camp. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lola Lovell.
Visitation will be held at Prosser Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 16th from 3:00-7:00 pm. Graveside services with Full Military Honors will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 17th at the Prosser Cemetery. You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome.com.
