Bruning Funeral Home
Miles Maley passed away suddenly at his home in Yakima, Washington on August 22, 2021. He was 61. Miles was born October 26, 1959 in Spokane, Washington to Jerry and Karen Bush Maley. Miles and his family moved to their ranch at LaCrosse in 1969 when he was in the 4th grade. He graduated from LaCrosse High School in 1978. After high school, he worked for Maley Land Livestock where he drove tractor and did mechanic work. He moved to Yakima when he was 28 and worked at Valley manufactured housing in Sunnyside. He also worked at the Yakima Co-op for several years. Miles worked at the Thunderbird Casino and later the Wild Goose Casino in Ellensburg. Miles was an avid reader. He enjoyed watching baseball and was a faithful WSU Cougar fan. He loved playing poker and before the Playfair Racetrack closed he liked going to horse races. He was a loving son, a loyal friend and had a wry sense of humor. He is survived by his mother, Karen Maley, brother Bruce Maley; his nieces Morgan Zentz, Madison Maley and McKayla Maley. He also leaves behind is uncle Bob Maley, aunt Darlene Buergel (Larry), aunt Kathy Carothers (Gailen) and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Jerry Maley, grandparents Bertie and Elmore Bush, Mae and Art Maley and his uncle Mike Maley. The family suggests memorial gifts be made to the LaCrosse EMTs or to Selbu Lutheran Church. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the LaCrosse Cemetery. Online guest book is at www.bruningfuneralhome.com.
Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax is in charge of the arrangements.
