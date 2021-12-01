Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
On November 23, 2021 our mom, grandma, and great-grandma Mildred Yergen was called home to be with the Lord. She was 89 years old. Mildred, or “Micky” as her childhood friends would call her, was a sweet, gentle soul. We will forever miss her infectious laugh that would radiate through and shake her entire little body.
Mildred was preceded in death by John, her husband of 61 years. Still here and left to miss her presence include her daughters Paula Chorney, Andy (Doug) Bault, Denise (Mohamed) Traplsi, and Heidi Yergen; her granddaughters Vikki Kinsman, Katie (Anand) Sathyraj, Emily (Josh) Tunstall, and Kirsten Bault; her great-grandchildren Jason, Zach, Daya, Nalini, Mithran, Hallie, and Violet; and her beloved 4-legged companion, Brother.
What Mildred loved most was spending time with her family and Brother. She loved life on her farm: watching and counting the cows, walking to get the newspaper, picking her flowers, and eating her cherry tomatoes off the vine. She also loved listening to hymns and her great-grandchildren playing their instruments, going for scenic drives during all seasons (including Christmas lights in December), and working on jigsaw puzzles. Mildred was an avid reader, and passed that love on to her children and future generations. Before his passing 10 years ago, Mildred enjoyed going to yard sales, attending parades, and family events with her husband John. In her younger years, she raised her daughters and helped run the farm. While she worked in the Del Monte and Holtzingers warehouses, and with young children at a daycare; her favorite job was as a Sunday-school teacher.
Enjoy Grandpa and Heaven’s peace, beauty, and German chocolate cake, Grandma. We will meet you there in the blink of an eye.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Yakima Humane Society or the charity of your choice.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home. A graveside service will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 6, 2021 at Wenas Cemetery.
