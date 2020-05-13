Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Mildred Simpson Phillips was born in Longrun, Missouri on June 21, 1931 to William McKinley Simpson and Nora June Simpson (Hampton). She went to be with the Lord on May 1, 2020 in Yakima, Washington.
She worked in the restaurant industry for many years. She retired from The Thunderbird/Red Lion Inn. Through her retirement she worked at Living Care Center until her final retirement at age 74. Mildred enjoyed cooking and took great pride in her work. She also made many friends during this time. She was an active member of the New Generation Church which was like an extended part of her family. She loved to spend time with her family, as well as crochet, bake and watch a good movie.
She is survived by her twin sister Hildred (Hilda) Allen, and daughter Connie Bodie (Henry), son William (Buddy) Garner, son Terry Garner (Belinda), daughter Joyce Burrill (David), son Bradford Phillips, daughter Karen Dane, daughter Carla Cummins, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents William McKinley and Nora June Simpson, son Ronnie Garner, sisters Rutha Marsh (Earl), Meda Marsh (Sterlin), Gladys Prine (Russell), Ruby Faye Prine (Ovid), Hazel Herd (Sherman), Buelah Lou Schelle, and Rosa Sue Monroe, brothers Manford Simpson and Ralph Simpson and great-grandson Asher-Dane Watson. You will be missed but never forgotten.
The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later day.
