Mildred “Millie” (Bapst) Haupt passed away to be with the Lord on August 3, 2020 following a brief illness. Millie was born in Hammond, Indiana to Vida and Emil Bapst on May 26, 1939. Millie graduated from Oaklawn High School in Chicago, Illinois. She began her career with United Airlines following high school. When her parents retired, the family moved to Ellensburg where her mother grew up. Millie, who thought Ellensburg was too small, moved to Yakima where she worked at various places. While working at Sunset Sportswear, she met her husband, Clarence “Hoppy” Haupt. They were married on March 22, 1969. Hoppy’s children Connie and Kevin and Millie’s son David completed their family. Millie retired after working at Memorial Hospital as an administrative assistant for 21 years.
Millie was a strong Christian and was active in her church. She enjoyed gardening, boating, water skiing, the outdoors, volunteering, and spending time with her family. Millie was a bit of an adrenaline junkie, which led her to try sailplane gliding, parasailing, and zip lining when she was well into her 70s. Millie was involved in several clubs including Soroptimist club, pinochle clubs, bonsai, and especially the Volksport Walking Club. Volksport walking is a 5K/10K non-competitive sport which is done at your own pace. Whatever club Millie became involved in, it was only a short time before she was taking an active leadership role. Millie and Hoppy traveled to 17 countries, all 50 states and the provinces of Canada on walking tours. Some favorite destinations included Australia, New Zealand, Iceland, and Jamaica to mention a few.
Millie was preceded in death by her brother, Jennis Bapst, and Hoppy’s daughter Connie. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Hoppy, her son David (Leslie) Haupt, Hoppy’s son Kevin (Amy) Haupt, five grandchildren and one great-grandson. Her smile, laugh, and positive outlook on life will be greatly missed by those who loved her.
Millie will be laid to rest at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery in Ellensburg, Washington in a private family ceremony. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
