Mildred Mary (Cape) Haase “Moe” “Millie” (90) passed away at home November 9, 2020. Born July 31, 1930 in Dearborn, Michigan, second daughter to Clarence and Mabel (Smith) Cape. She moved to Southern California at the age of 12 with her best friend Bette (Kring) Harp and family, followed shortly thereafter by her parents and sister. She married Leland “Lee” Haase December 31, 1949 in Las Vegas. Millie was a very compassionate nurse’s aide for many years. In 1978, Lee was transferred to the Hanford Facility in Washington State so they packed up, along with daughter Jan, and moved to the Yakima Valley to be joined by daughter Nancy and her three boys a month later. Since their move Lee and Millie became members of the Vintiques Car Club for over three decades. Although she was a great supporter of Lee and his many hobbies her true passions were her horses, genealogy, traveling, history and reading. After Lee’s retirement in 1988 they bought a 5th wheel trailer, put their belongings in storage, sold their house and hit the road for five glorious years, traveling the countryside to every state but Hawaii.
Lee, husband of 48 years, passed away in 1998. Several years later she rekindled with Cyrus “Charles” Darcey of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, a teenage acquaintance and cousin of her best friend Bette. Charles and his daughters, Charlene Hansen (Brad) and Lori Mercer (Robert), along with their extended families and friends, are a welcome addition to our family for 10 wonderful years before his death in May 2015.
Survived by two daughters and two sons: Nancy Baisinger (Orin), Janice Clair, Ron Haase (Cindy), and Jeffery Haase (Mindy); grandchildren: Lance Waudby (Christy), Chad Waudby, Kody Waudby, Erin Barnett (Gregg), Ryan Hamilton (Erika), Kyley Haase, Dylan Haase, Mariya Haase, Bryan Haase (Makenna) and Breanna; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, longtime friend Claire Dradi and numerous other extended family, friends, and her two dogs, Max and Sam.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Leland Haase, Charles Darcey, sister Geraldine Clock, son-in-law Steve Baisinger, best friends Bette Harp and Helen McIntosh.
There is no service planned at this time. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
