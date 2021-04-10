Kayser’s Chapel Of Memories Inc.
Mildred Lou Everts, 81 of Moses Lake passed away peacefully at home March 27, 2021. Born Oct. 1939 in Bruner, Missouri to Ted and Delma Loveland “her beautiful baby girl was born with her hair and eyes black as coal.”
Mildred lived in Bruner till she was 7, when her family moved to Yakima, WA in 1946, where she finished growing up.
Mildred and her brother Wayne worked along side their parents in the orchards, where they learned the value of a dollar.
She met her high school sweetheart Milton Everts and married in Sept. 1956. They had two children, Debra Kay Randolph and Timothy LeRoy Everts.
As time went on Mildred would pack up the family and move at the drop of a hat whenever Milton would come home and say “how would you like to move to….” First to Oregon then California, Alaska, back to Washington, Las Vegas, Nevada and finally to Moses Lake, WA where they got to watch their grandchildren, great-grandchildren and finally their great-great grandchildren grow up.
Mildred worked off and on. Mildred worked in a Casino in Jean, Nevada as a cashier, she received employee of the month, has a jacket with her name on front, and picture of casino on back. She was a very loving and caring wife and mother. She was always happy, always had a smile on her face, and absolutely loved time spent with her family. She was loved by everyone.
Mildred always went above and beyond to make her loved ones happy for example she knew how much her son-in-law loved cake so she would bake cakes for him and hide them just to watch him come in and say “ok Mildred where did you hide the cake?”
Mildred was preceded in death by her son Timothy Everts, her brother Wayne and his wife, Rose Loveland. Mildred is survived by her husband Milton Everts, daughter Debra and husband John Randolph, along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
All our love mama until we meet again on the other side. I’m glad you are with family and you are no longer hurting, there is no pain only happiness. To know you are in a better place makes me happy. You just have fun dancing on the clouds and making it rain.
