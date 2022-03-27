Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Mike Mallula, a devoted friend and loved one, died on March 24, 2022. A resident of Yakima since childhood, Mike was born in 1959 to Thomas and Patricia Mallula in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Mike and his family moved to Yakima where he went on to graduate from Davis High School and continued a career with ITEC for over twenty years. Mike enjoyed racing at the Yakima Speedway and snowmobiling throughout Washington State with his family.
Mike married Lisa Mallula in 1994 with one daughter, Sara Gallow, and granddaughter McKenzie Gutowski.
No one who knew Mike could forget his artistic passion, his drive, or his humor.
He is survived by his mother Pat, brothers Don (Paulette) and Jeff (Shelia), his nephews and niece Jake, Lane, Alex and Haley, and also his lifelong friend Charlie Frazier. Mike is preceded in death by his father Thomas Mallula.
By his wish, Mike will have no funeral. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. His ashes will be spread along his favorite snowmobiling routes upon his desired cremation. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
