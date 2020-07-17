Mike Asuncion

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Mike was called by the Lord on Monday July 13th, 2020 at Harborview Hospital in Seattle, WA. Our family grieves for a man who was such a blessing in our lives.
He was born August 3rd, 1977 in Yakima, WA to Johnny Asuncion, Jr. and Laurie Tauer (Beckley). He completed his education in Eisenhower and got certified at Perry Tech in HVAC.
Mike enjoyed going to the beach, fishing, and camping with his friends and family. Mike was a Chicago Bears fan and loved watching football. He made state championship in high school and played football. When Mike was growing up, he was known for his good looks and a huge smile that would light up the room. He worked for CPC International. He took pride in his work and enjoyed it. If you needed help, he was there to lend a hand. He is leaving behind his significant other Amber Keefer and their kids Rozzlynn, Zaiden, and Brooklyn Asuncion; his ex-wife/friend Jennifer Morgan and their two kids Macie and Gabe Asuncion; and his oldest child Shelbee Turner. His laughter and hugs will be missed. He was the rock of his family.
He is survived by his children Shelbee Turner, Gabriel Asuncion, Macie Asuncion, Rozzlynn Asuncion, and Zaiden Asuncion, significant other Amber Keefer and ex-wife/friend Jennifer Morgan, parents John Asuncion and Laurie Beckley, brother Johnny Asuncion III, sister Desiree Nash, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In