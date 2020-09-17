Valley Hills Funeral Home
Miguel Sanzon, 67 of Toppenish passed away on September 12, 2020 at his home.
Miguel was born to Melecio Sanzon and Francisca Torrez in San Jose de Gracia, Jalisco on February 13, 1953. Miguel took pride in taking extra good care of his animals, and keeping up his vegetable garden. He was known as a hardworking, honest man. He was a wonderful husband, father, father in law, grandfather, brother and uncle to his family. He will be deeply missed.
Miguel is survived by his mother Francisca, siblings Maria, Lupe, Celia, Carmen and Martin all of Mexico. He is also survived by his brother Jose (Isidra) Sanzon of Wapato, daughters Joanna Ortega of South Carolina, Mattie (Juan) Bazan of Wapato, and granddaughter Soledad Vidrio. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and grandchildren he loved very much.
Miguel was preceded in death by his wife Carmella, brother Gabriel, nephew Armando, and father Melecio.
Funeral services include: Sept. 16th, 2020, viewing from 4-6 pm, Rosario 6-8 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah. Sept. 17th, 2020, Mass Service at 10 am at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah. Burial to follow at Zillah Cemetery.
