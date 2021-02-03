“Mickey” Mildred Cook

Mildred “Mickey” Marie Cook passed away on 12/28/2020 in Yakima, Washington. Born in Bend, Oregon on June 14, 1947, she grew up in Coos Bay, Oregon until her teens when she moved to Sunnyside, Washington. She graduated from Sunnyside Senior High School in 1965. In May of 1968 she earned her professional Cosmetology license. During most of the ‘80s she lived in Fairbanks, Alaska and moved to Yakima in the ‘90’s to live near her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Andrew B. Cook and mother, Walta J. Lutjemeier, brother James B. Cook, niece, Kelly D. Cook, nephew, Micheal W. Shea, and Fletcher.
She leaves behind sisters, nieces, nephews, cats, and more friends then you could possibly imagine. Mickey was a presence in a room with her giant laugh and sparkly eyes, everybody was a friend, and she was kind and generous, with a wicked, wicked sense of humor! If you spent more than 5 minutes with her, you were laughing! There wasn’t an old thing she didn’t think was cool and a cat she wouldn’t try to save. The light dimmed a bit the day she left us. Rest in peace.
Unfortunately, due to COVID there are no services at this time. If you would like to you can make a donation to the local Yakima cat shelter or rescue in her name.
