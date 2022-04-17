Michelle Marie Turner (Meldrom) died at 56 years of age unexpectedly at St. Joseph Medical Center on Feb. 19th, 2022.
She was born on April 18th, 1965, in Kittery, ME, to mother Mary Lou Meldrom (Barton) and father Clarence A Meldrom. She graduated from Selah High School in 1983 and performed a few odd jobs until she started as a health care provider at local facilities. She then moved on to work in the custodial field at Hanford Nuclear Reservation for the next 28 years until her death. Michelle married Michael Turner on November 6th of 2000. Michelle enjoyed many activities, camping with friends, movies, Leavenworth, casinos, dining out, and just being with friends and family. Her joy was spending time with her granddaughters Abby and Lexi. Michelle’s gift to everyone was her ability to share life with anyone. A child would make her smile from ear to ear. Michelle was preceded by her father Clarence Albert Meldrom and her uncle Gary Murray, two very important people in her life. Michelle’s surviving family is husband Michael Turner, mother Mary Lou Meldrom, sister Brenda Ramsey (Mike Ramsey), brother Mark Meldrom (Brandi Meldrom), and daughter Caty Cantrell, step-son Joshua Turner, and step-daughter Britane Zaidi; nieces and nephews Julie and Kevin Ramsey, Cory, Trevor, and Emily Meldrom; grandchildren Abby and Lexi Cockrum, Austin Turner, and Zia Zaidi.
In lieu of sending flowers, Michelle has asked me to request that people take the time to make a donation in her name to “The Memorial Foundation.” Call (509) 576-5794 or visit https://memfound.org/; she likes what this organization was doing for cancer-stricken families.
We are having a celebration as per her request. Everyone is invited to show their respects. Please contact a family member as to where and when.
