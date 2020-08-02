Michelle “Micky” Ostler (Swanson), age 53, passed away peacefully on July 25th, 2020. Ten years to the day from the passing of her beloved “Pops,” aka Swede Swanson. She was born on October 5th, 1966 to Jo & Swede Swanson and was the youngest of three children.
Micky graduated from Davis High School in 1985. She had various jobs in hotel mgmt., banking and waitressing. Her most recent position was as a payroll clerk with Congdon Orchards.
Micky married John Ostler on October 1st, 1994. Micky and John were blessed with the birth of their beautiful daughter, Joely Jayden Nicole Ostler, on August 29th, 2007. This precious little girl was truly her mommy’s pride and joy!
Micky enjoyed time spent with family and friends, especially family dinners and game nights. She also loved trips to the beach, camping, taking cruises, listening to music, and watching movies. Her favorite pastime was snuggling with her girl and her two fur babies.
Micky is survived by her precious daughter Joely Jayden Nicole Ostler, mother Jo Swanson, brother Randy Swanson, sissy Debbie Swanson, John Ostler and her two fur babies Jake and Lucy.
Micky was preceded in death by her “Pops” Swede Swanson, her grandparents Loler and Pleas Powell, and sister-in-law Mikki Swanson.
Our family would like to express our gratitude for the love, support and prayers from all of her close friends and family members. Special thanks go out to the kind and caring staff at the Cottage In The Meadow. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Forever In Our Hearts
