Michele Lee Dodd (Shelly Berry), born March 9th, 1972 in Bakersfield, CA, died peacefully in her home on May 9th, 2020. Michele attended Selah School until she graduated in 1990. After graduation she married and had the first two loves of her life, her sons, Justin and Cody. She was the best mother in the world to her boys and would have done anything for them. She even opened up her own day care so she could stay home with them. She touched the lives of many children, some who sought her out many years later. After her children were older, she closed the day care business, and started working at CWFM. Soon after, they created a position for her as her responsibilities spanned so many departments and she was extremely capable and learned things quickly. This is where she met the love her life Danny Dodd, whom she married on May 21st, 2015. After retiring from CWFM she went into the real estate business with her husband where she managed the office aspects. She wanted to spend her golden years traveling, with Paris being top on her list. Holidays and birthdays will never be the same without her, she was the one who always made everything perfect for everyone. She was always bringing both sides of the families together with her magical touch and food. Shelly battled alcoholism but by God’s mercy and grace, she entered into God’s eternal family, both sober and saved.
Michele is survived by her husband Danny Dodd (Yakima), sons Justin Lee (Yakima) and Cody Lee (Colorado), mother Debra Gibson (Yakima), maternal grandmother Lorraine Faringer (Yakima) and sister Maranda Berry (Naches). Also her newest family of step children and grandchildren that she thought of as her own. She is preceded in death by her father Jerry Berry and step father Gene Gibson. Shelly touched everyone she met, many always referring to her as an old soul. She was loved by everyone, and will be missed by all. Services are under the direction of Rainier Memorial Center.
