Michele K. Dickens, 78, died on November 21, 2021, at her home in Bellingham, WA. Her family was with her: husband Jim Dickens; adult children Susie Dickens (Monroe), Megan Cook (Bellingham), and Brian Dickens, Dave Dickens, and daughter-in-law Katie Dickens (Phoenix). Michele finally lost her 30 year fight with cancer.
Michele is also survived by her brother, Dennis Lester (Yakima), and brothers Craig Lester and Steve Lester, and sister Evey Lester (Seattle).
Michele was born in Toppenish, WA, on December 3, 1942, to Darrell and Marjorie Lester. She attended Yakima Valley schools, and graduated from East Valley High School in 1961, as did her high school boyfriend Jim Dickens.
Michele and Jim attended the University of Washington, and both graduated in 1965. They then eloped and were married on August 20, 1965. They remained in love and married for over 56 years.
Soon after their marriage, Jim received a draft notice, but elected to enlist for Officer Candidate School, at Ft. Benning, GA, leaving in January 1966. After completing her first year of teaching in June 1966, Michele drove from Yakima to Columbus, Georgia, to be near Jim while he was in OCS, and was immediately hired to teach elementary school there. After Jim was transferred to Harrisburg, PA, in December 1966, Michele taught 2nd grade there until daughter Susie was born in 1967.
After Jim completed his three years in the Army, the family returned to Seattle. Jim then attended the UW law school and Michele returned to teaching elementary school in Seattle. After Jim graduated in 1972, and started his legal career, Michele stayed home with the expanding family as daughter Megan arrived in 1974, and then the big surprise – twin sons in 1976, Brian and Dave.
Michele’s favorite hobby was sewing – clothes for herself and the family. She also enjoyed golfing trips with Jim to Scotland, Ireland and England. But the trips she liked best were their 40th anniversary trip, a month-long drive through the Western states for golf and wine; their 50th anniversary trip to Sun River, Oregon, with family, including grandkids Piper and Bronco Cook, and friends; and their 56th anniversary trip in August 2021 to the Oregon coast with their immediate family of nine.
Michele and Jim often discussed how lucky they were with their family, as all four adult children loved them, and each other, and family times were always great. Michele’s family was always very happy around her, but she just left us too soon.
The Dickens family is planning a Celebration of Life for Michele soon. Friends and family will be advised when the venue and time are finalized.
