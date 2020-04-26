Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
God wanted the perfect auto parts man and called home Michel A. Quesnell (Mike). Mike was born in San Francisco, CA on May 15, 1940. He died from natural causes in his home in Union Gap on April 11, 2020.
Everybody loved Mike. Mike grew up across the street from the woman he would eventually marry, Nancy Jones. Mike and Nancy married July 22, 1961. They would have been married for 59 years this summer but they have known each other for 75 years. As a young man, Mike did many odd jobs. He found the job he loved at Bowdens Auto Parts and worked there for 20 years. He also enjoyed car racing. He partnered with several drivers to build and crew race cars. This hobby led him to start the business R & Q racing which later became R & Q parts and machine in Selah, WA. He loved working at his business, talking with customers, and lending his ideas to projects. He continued to work at R & Q until his death.
He enjoyed many other hobbies during his life. Shuffle board, cards, betting on horse races, reading, watching family members at their sporting events, watching all sports, but his passion later in life was singing. He joined Barbershop Harmony Yakima and participated in a quartet called the Blarney Blenders. He loved to perform and especially enjoyed the Singing Valentines event every February. Mike also loved singing in the choir at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church where he attended. After Nancy suffered from a stroke, he became even more devoted to Nancy and to the Lord. The choir helped Mike grow closer to our God through singing.
Mike is survived by his wife of 59 years Nancy M. Quesnell (Jones), siblings, Darla Quesnell, Edlee Quesnell (Julie), Merrill Quesnell, and Gary Quesnell, his children, Michelle Wall (Richard), Kevin Quesnell (Kristina Renner), and Edward Quesnell (Rebecca), eight grandchildren, Richelle, Scott, Greg, Kassidy, Georgia, Kannon, Bethany and Danielle, and five great-grandchildren, Andrew, Samuel, Gabriel, Charlotte, and Elanor. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Leona Quesnell (St. Aubin) and Edmond Quesnell.
Due to COVID 19 we will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Please share your memories of Mike with Nancy at www.shawandsons.com. If you wish to remember Mike please donate to his favorite charities, Barbershop Harmony of Yakima, Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, or St. Joseph Marquette Catholic School in c/o Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) who is caring for the family.
