Micheal David Turner, 38, passed away suddenly early Friday morning, 2/25/22. He was a beloved father, son, brother and friend. His girls were his everything and he loved them more than anything in this world! His daughter Addison writes: “He was known for his humorous spirit, always making jokes and being the life of the party. He always was out to make everyone laugh and smile. If it was using a funny word, doing a funny dance or simply just bringing laughter to everyone around him. Something that my dad always did was everywhere we went he would always tease us that he saw Sasquatch. He had his own language and his own words he used in goofy moments that will always be held close and dear to our hearts.” His daughter Raelynn writes: “We would always watch movies until almost 3 am in the morning and I wouldn’t care because I was spending time with him. He taught me many things like fishing, dancing, and singing. I know that he is looking down on me and watching me every step of the way. So with all that said, I love you dad.” June and her daddy were two peas in a pod. They both would dance and sing together any time, any place. June was a daddy’s girl, she loved him so much. Micheal was loved by everyone he knew and always knew how to make you laugh. He was the oldest of three and took being the big brother to heart. He loved being with his friends and spending time with his cousins. He loved the outdoors, going camping, fishing, boating and golfing. He was adventurous and spontaneous. Michael loved to cook and just be around in general with everyone he loved. Michael is going to be so dearly missed by his loved ones, and especially his girls. He was gone too soon and still had so many more memories to make. We love you Michael and you will forever be missed but never forgotten. Micheal is survived by his daughters, Addison, Raelynn and June; his parents David and Terrie, his brother Nicholas (Megan), sister Kayla (Joel), nephew Brody, niece Claire; grandparents, Clyde, Shelia, and James, and the mothers of his children Shelina and Stephanie; as well as many uncles, aunts and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Marvin, Patrica, and Elvona, and his uncles Clifford and Chuck. A memorial service will be held at Selah Covenant Church, March 11th at 11 o’clock 2022. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
