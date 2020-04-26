Micheal Allen Steinmetz, 62, of Phoenix, AZ passed away on January 30th, 2020 at his home. He was born in Toppenish, WA to Donald D. Steinmetz and Elizabeth (Wentz) Steinmetz on June 5th, 1957. Micheal attended school in Toppenish and graduated in 1975. He graduated from Perry Tech and started his own business in heating and air conditioning which he ran in Spokane for many years. At the time of his passing he was a realtor in Phoenix, AZ. Micheal dearly loved his family and spent a lot of time with them. He will be deeply missed. Micheal loved to travel and visited many places during his lifetime.
He is survived by his mother Elizabeth M. Steinmetz, one brother, Don (Anne) Steinmetz, two sisters, Shirley (Rod) Treece, and Dianna (Jeff) Miles, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Donald D. Steinmetz and his paternal and maternal grandparents. His final resting place will be in Zillah, WA. Per his request he was cremated at Best Funeral Home in Peoria, AZ. A private family burial will take place at a later date due to Covid-19.
