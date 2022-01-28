Michaela A. Hughes passed away peacefully, January 21st, 2022 at her home in Selah from kidney cancer. Her husband Bill, of 55 years, their son James, and daughter Sara were at her side.
Michaela was an avid quilter, owned Sew Special Quilting and was a member of the Yakima Quilters Guild for many years.
Through her sewing and quilting talent she made many friends bringing her quilts to finish on her Long Arm quilting machine from all over the country. She especially loved her friends from the Chain Gang, and the Yakima Quilt Guild.
Michaela was born November 30th, 1942 in Bremerton, Washington to James and Ethel Furlong. Michaela attended Olalla Grade School, Marcus Whitman Junior High School, South Kitsap High School and Eastern Washington College. She held a position at Peoples National Bank for over ten years.
Michaela leaves behind husband Bill of Selah, daughter Sara Pearson of Park City, Utah, son James of Catonsville, Md., sister Susan Carter, of Pullman, Wa. and two grandchildren, Lilly Pearson and Evan Hughes, plus numerous nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank HeartLinks Hospice for all the help getting through this difficult time. We will all miss Michaela, but will be back together when our times come.
