Michael, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed on September 22nd, 2021, at the young age of 70. Michael was born on January 5th, 1951 to James and Marguerite (Runje) Welton. He was the first of five siblings. He began looking out for those he loved early in his life and continued this value until the end. He cared deeply for those close to him and wanted the best for all of them.
Early in his life Michael loved anything athletic and showed his natural talents in school sports, and at Vantage and O’Sullivan Lake, water skiing and boating with friends and family. He attended Davis High School, YVCC and Central Washington University. He joined the Marines, and then Yakima Police Department at an early age. Even then he continued to look out for not only his family, but also his community and country.
Michael began a family of his own in his late 30’s, marrying the love of his life, Kim (Carson), opening his arms and heart to her two girls, Silvey and Lacey, and then welcoming their son, Derek, into their family. Michael joined his love for sports and the love for his family together by being very involved in their sporting activities. He was a spectator, umpire, and coach over the years when his children were growing up. You could see the pride in his eyes when he was on the field watching them.
Later in his life some of Michael’s favorite things to do were going on drives around the Yakima Valley, taking in the natural beauty of the area, and spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings, and their dog, Oakley. He also loved having some very deep conversations on history (one of his favorite topics). His trips to Hawaii were his all-time favorite vacations, where he spent time with Kim and his brothers.
Michael is survived by his wife, Kim, children, Silvey (Jeff) Perrault, Lacey (Austin) Wendfeldt, Derek (Rosalinda) Welton, siblings, Patrick (Donna) Welton, Frank (Suzanne) Welton, Melissa (Dean) Wilson, grandchildren, Presley, Carson, Jude, River, Freya and Monya, numerous nieces and nephews, and Oakley.
Michael, your big heart, and quirky sense of humor will be so greatly missed. You were a huge part of many of our lives. We love you so and will see you again.
A private Graveside Service will be held in mid-September. A small gathering will follow, to celebrate Michael’s life and memory. Please reach out to the family if you would like attend.
