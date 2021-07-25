Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Michael Wayne Bolton, 73, of Yakima, Washington, passed away unexpectedly in his home on July 8, 2021.
Michael was born March 13, 1948 in Everett, Washington to Wayne and Joanna (Knisely) Bolton. He graduated from Cascade High School in 1966 in Everett where he had been district champion in the 100-meter backstroke and voted the swim team’s Inspirational Award winner. He graduated from Central Washington State College (now Central Washington University) in Ellensburg, Washington in 1970 with a BA in Industrial Arts.
Michael was a skilled machinist and held a number of interests over the years, including cowboy action shooting, model airplane and rocket building, breadmaking, gunsmithing, celestial navigation and painting. His sense of humor was absolutely second to none. His all-time favorite TV show was, Have Gun - Will Travel, in which the main character, Mr. Paladin, contributed to his strong sense of morality and fair play. He was baptized as a Seventh-day Adventist in 2012, and was a Life Member of the National Rifle Association.
Michael is survived by his only daughter, Angela Garcia, his sister Kristi Graham, brother Frederick Bolton, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Joanna, and his sister Darsie Henderson.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In