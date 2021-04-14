Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Michael Warren Gibbs, 35, passed away April 10th, 2021 at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.
Michael was born September 7th, 1985 in Yakima, WA. Even though he was taken from us to soon, we will always remember Michael’s smile, laugh and big heart. He enjoyed going to the mountains, riding dirt bikes and spending time with his kids.
Michael is survived by his children Korbyn and Karla, whom he absolutely adored and loved; his father Scott Gibbs, mother Debra Marquis, siblings Jay Marquis, Christie (Troy) Herbst, and Nichole (Rob) Hubbard, and his nieces and nephews.
The family will be having a celebration of life Saturday April 17th, 2021 at 2:00 pm. It will be held at 3908 Creekside Loop. Food and refreshments will be provided. Side dishes are welcome.
